In US, Las Vegas Gives Warm Welcome to Ethiopia Embassy Delegation – Photos

Ethiopia's Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega in Las Vegas meeting with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Assemblyman Alexander Assefa last week. (Photo: @fitsumaregaa/twitter)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: June 24th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – In Las Vegas last week Assemblyman Alexander Assefa — who is the first Ethiopian American lawmaker elected to the Nevada State Assembly — was among the local elected officials who met with Ethiopia’s new Ambassador to the U.S., Fitsum Arega. The Ambassador’s trip to Las Vegas on June 18th was part of his ongoing engagement with the Ethiopian Diaspora in the United States.

Ambassador Fitsum also met with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman in addition to holding a public forum with the Ethiopian community similar to his earlier visit to California. An announcement was also shared on Twitter that the Ambassador discussed the potential launching of an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Las Vegas in his discussion with Mayor Goodman.

“I thank City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman for meeting us and offer to facilitate Ethiopian opening service to Las Vegas,” Ambassador Fitsum said on

Twitter. He also thanked members of the Ethiopian Diaspora as well as organizers of the town hall meeting:

THX Ethio-Las Vegans for warm reception & animated exchanges & discussions. Very pleased to see young #Ethiopia/n women taking high profile com’ty organizing & leadership. Many THX to #NV Assemblyman Alex Assefa for inspiring all. Special THX to faith leaders & com'ty organizers. pic.twitter.com/BxOFbYGMn0 — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) June 20, 2019

Below are photos from the event shared on social media by Ambassador Fitsum Arega:



(Photo: @fitsumaregaa/twitter)

