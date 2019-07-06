Spotlight: The Legacy of Haile Selassie Celebration at Ethiopian Embassy in DC

The event on July 23rd, 2019 marks the first time the former Emperor is being honored at an Ethiopian embassy compound since 1974. (Photo: Emperor Haile Selassie saluting as the National Anthems are played at the White House in Washington DC, February 18th 1967/Getty Images)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: July 6th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — The legacy of Ethiopia’s last Emperor, Haile Selassie, will be celebrated at the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington, D.C. this month.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on July 23rd (Haile Selassie’s birthday), marks the first time the former Emperor is being honored at an Ethiopian embassy compound since he was overthrown by a communist military junta in 1974 and assassinated a year later while in custody.

According to organizers the gathering is part of a larger diaspora community engagement commemorating “African heritage” and paying homage to “pan-African leaders.”

The keynote speakers include the Mayor of D.C. Mauriel Bowser, the African Union Ambassador to the United States Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao and Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the U.S Fitsum Arega.

The preliminary program shared with Tadias also highlights presentations featuring scholars, business professionals, diaspora associations, and corporate & non-profit leaders.

Among the listed guest speakers are Dr. Frank Smith, the Founder and CEO of the African American Civil War Memorial and Museum, who will be addressing “the importance of preserving history and culture.”

—

If You Go:

TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019

EMBASSY OF ETHIOPIA

WASHINGTON DC, 20008

For more info Contact info@nfspro.org

202-344-5480

Related:

In Ethiopia AU Inaugurates Majestic New Statue Honoring Emperor Haile Selassie

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.