Ethiopian Summer Festival in Vancouver, Canada Marks 10 Years

There are an estimated 10,000 people in the Ethiopian community in the Greater Vancouver area.

It was a feast for the eyes and mouth as a Burnaby stadium was given some Ethiopian flair.

Hundreds of people celebrated at the annual Ethiopian Summer Festival at Swangard Stadium Saturday.

There were soccer games for the kids to play on the field and the adults pitched in to prepare traditional cuisines to enjoy.

Ethiopia’s culture is over 3,000 years old. The country is where coffee was discovered.

Traditional coffee ceremonies took place where the beans are roasted in a pan over flames and brewed to a rich dark drink enjoyed by many on this cloudy chilly day.

Many colourful fashions were on hand as people gathered to celebrate and promote their culture.

“This is the beauty about Canada. It’s a multicultural country where you can celebrate your culture and also contribute to the cultural mosaic of Canada, ”said festival organizer Bereket Kebede.

Music was played throughout the day and when Ethiopians hear their music — spontaneous dancing takes place everywhere.

There are an estimated 10,000 people in the Ethiopian community in the Greater Vancouver area.

