Three New Chapters: Menna Demessie, Dinaw Mengestu and Kelela

Menna Demessie, Dinaw Mengestu and Kelela. (Getty Images)

Tadias Magazine

July 2026

New Milestones in Music, Literature and Culture

New York (TADIAS) — From the Recording Academy to PEN America and the music world, this month brings three notable updates from individuals whose work continues to shape conversations in culture, literature, and the arts.

Dr. Menna Demessie Joins the Recording Academy’s Class of 2026

Congratulations to Dr. Demessie who has been welcomed to the Recording Academy’s Class of 2026! Trained political scientist and music executive currently serving her second term on the Board of Trustees at Oberlin College and on adjunct faculty for the University of Michigan,

Dr. Menna continues to merge her social justice pursuits with her love and passion of music and arts for social change. She also sits on the Black Music Collective for the Recording Academy, which Quincy Jones founded. The collective is an advisory group music industry leaders who amplify opportunities in Black music and identify ways to drive Black representation. It is a hub for power players in Black music, across all genres, all under the GRAMMY roof, bringing together creators and business leaders to set unified goals, align on a shared agenda and build community.





A longtime leader at the intersection of public policy, culture, and philanthropy, Menna Demessie’s appointment reflects her continued influence both within and beyond the music industry.

Dinaw Mengestu Steps Down as PEN America President

Author Dinaw Mengestu has resigned as president of PEN America following the organization’s public position in the context of discussions surrounding anti-Jewish and anti-Israel discrimination.

In comments to The New York Times, Dinaw said he believed it was “unethical” for a free-expression organization to oppose cultural boycotts while defending other forms of political expression. He argued that PEN America was “defending some rights while not defending others,” framing his resignation as a matter of principle amid an ongoing debate over free speech and artistic expression.



(Getty Images)

Dinaw Mengestu, an acclaimed novelist whose work has long explored migration, identity, and belonging, assumed the PEN America presidency earlier this year.

Kelela Unveils a New Musical Chapter with New Avatar

Singer-songwriter Kelela is entering a new creative era with the release of her latest album, New Avatar.

Speaking with Vogue, the artist reflected on reconnecting with the indie-rock influences that shaped her earliest musical experiences before becoming known for her distinctive blend of alternative R&B and experimental electronic music. The album revisits long-standing collaborations, including work with producer A.K. Paul, while also featuring collaborations with artists such as Fousheé and PinkPantheress.

For longtime listeners, New Avatar signals both an evolution and a return—expanding Kelela’s sonic landscape while drawing from creative foundations that predate her breakthrough releases.

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