Catching Up with Helen Amelga: On Leadership, Community and Impact

Helen Amelga. (Photo by Chris Olivarez, Production for the People)

Tadias Magazine

June 2026

New York (TADIAS) — Helen Amelga is a familiar face to Tadias readers. Over the years, we have featured the California-based Ethiopian-American civic leader and business professional for her work empowering the Ethiopian diaspora through community engagement, public service and leadership.

Since our last interview in 2020, Helen’s journey has continued to evolve. Her career has included community organizing, public service roles with local and state government in California, and work in the fintech sector helping expand access to remittance services between the United States and Ethiopia. Today, she serves as Organizing and Training Director for the California Democratic Party.

In this follow-up conversation, Helen reflects on her professional journey, the lessons she has learned through years of organizing and leadership, what keeps her motivated, and her advice for young Ethiopian and African diaspora professionals interested in making an impact in their communities.

TADIAS: Since our last Tadias interview in 2020, your journey has continued to evolve in meaningful ways. Looking back, what stands out most to you about the path from community organizer to your current leadership role within the California Democratic Party?

Helen Amelga: I have gotten to work on some really meaningful campaigns over the last six years. Most recently on the successful passage of California’s redistricting measure Prop 50. But the standout role was definitely getting to serve on Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign as the Operations Director for Southern California. It was extra special that I got to serve on the home team.

TADIAS: You are currently serving as Organizing and Training Director for the California Democratic Party. What does this role involve, and what has the experience been like so far?

Helen:I am responsible for running our forever organizing program. That means building engagement and infrastructure that lasts beyond an election cycle. Along with building out the party’s training capacity. I have found the work rewarding.

TADIAS: Your work has consistently centered around civic engagement and community organizing. What first inspired your interest in this path?

Helen:Growing up between California, Maryland and Ethiopia, I found it interesting how much policy influenced daily life. As a kid in California, I knew if I wanted a ninety nine cent candy bar I would need an extra eight cents; sales tax. But in Maryland it was only five cents. I asked myself, who made these rules? And my curiosity hasn’t stopped.

TADIAS: What lessons have you learned about organizing people across different backgrounds, generations, and perspectives?

Helen:You have to meet people where they are. A cookie cutter approach simply won’t work. The mission doesn’t change, but the messaging and approach has to be tailored to the group that you want to reach. Sometimes, you have to use different words for different people.

TADIAS: Politics can often feel divisive or exhausting to many people today. What keeps you motivated and hopeful in this work?

Helen:Exhausting sounds about right. But I refuse to disengage because if we walk away then who are we leaving in charge to make decisions over our lives? I believe in the collective power of the people. If we really unite in our organizing then I truly believe there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

TADIAS: What advice would you give to younger Ethiopian and African diaspora professionals interested in public service, organizing, advocacy, or leadership roles?

Helen:I’d say go for it. You do not need a political science degree to be effective. Your lived experiences are enough. We desperately need more young people and a diversity of perspectives in this space.

This is an election year and there are so many ways for people to get involved. If you don’t know where to start, try volunteering with your local state party. .

TADIAS: Outside of politics and organizing, what helps keep you grounded and balanced personally?

Helen:I have recently taken up salsa dancing. I’m known for having two left feet but I don’t let that stop me! That is a space where I’m not focused on accomplishing anything, just having fun.

TADIAS: Looking ahead, what are some goals or projects you’re especially excited about in this next chapter?

Helen:I’m looking forward to activating voters for this year’s midterm election and taking back the house.

TADIAS: Finally, what does success mean to you at this stage of your journey?

Helen:Impact. Beyond what titles I hold or big ticket campaigns I work on, the real measure of success to me is seeing that my work has an actual impact on our system and peoples lives.

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