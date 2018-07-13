PM Abiy Ahmed to Meet Ethiopian Community in Washington DC July 28th

Ethiopia's new prime minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, will meet the Ethiopian Diaspora community at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C. on July 28th, 2018. (photo: Wikipedia)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: July 13th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — The Ethiopian community in Washington D.C. and metropolitan area in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy has announced a public gathering on July 28th, 2018 to greet PM Abiy Ahmed at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public and is scheduled to take place in the afternoon from 1pm-4pm.

Dr. Abiy Ahmed will be traveling to Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, California to meet the Ethiopian Diaspora community in the United States at the end of this month.



Artwork by Solomon Asfaw

“The objective of his trip is to hold face-to-face meetings with Ethiopian Diaspora in the U.S., according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia,” reported Fana Broadcasting Corp. “It is also aimed at boosting the involvement of all Ethiopian Diaspora living in the U.S. in the ongoing reforms, development, and democratization in their country of birth.” According to the announcement all Ethiopians are “invited to participate in the meeting, regardless of their political ideology, religion, and ethnic background.”

PM Abiy Ahmed’s upcoming trip to the United States, follows in the heels of a successful and long-awaited peace summit between Eritrea and Ethiopia that officially ended the protracted border war between the two nations. PM Abiy Ahmed has also called for the formation of a Diaspora Trust Fund encouraging Ethiopians abroad to invest a dollar a day to support current reform initiatives, assist in development projects, and support innovative ideas in all fields to help Ethiopia accelerate its mission of becoming a more peaceful, democratic, united and free society.

—

If You Go:

Public Convention to Meet PM Abiy Ahmed

Date: Saturday, July 28th, 2018

Time: 1pm – 4pm

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001

This event is free and open to the public.

—

