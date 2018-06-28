Images: Washington DC Rally to Support Ethiopia’s New PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed

Support Rally for PM Abiy Ahmed in Washington DC on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 (Photo Courtesy: Matt Andrea/Facebook)

By Tadias Staff

Published: Thursday, June 28th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — Following the historic, large rally in Ethiopia in support of PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed this past weekend, the Ethiopian Diaspora in Washington DC and metropolitan area held a support rally on Tuesday, June 26th in front of the State Department.

Shortly after becoming Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed had told the nation in his inaugural address that “Democracy is unthinkable without freedom. Freedom is not a gift doled out to people by a government. Rather a gift of nature to everyone that emanates from our human dignity.”

Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s message of peace, love, forgiveness and unity has resonated with Ethiopians both at home and abroad, and in a televised address on Saturday the prime minister vowed to continue his agenda for democracy in Ethiopia.

Below are photos and videos shared on Facebook from the Washington DC support rally:



At Washington DC Support Rally for PM Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018. (Photo: Matt Andrea/Facebook. Artwork by Solomon Asfaw).





Event poster for Washington DC Support Rally for PM Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018. (Photo: Matt Andrea/Facebook).











Below are additional images and artwork by artists made for the rallies:



(By artist Yadesa Bojia)





(By Assegid Gessesse)





(By artist Yadesa Bojia)





(Anonymous from Addis)



