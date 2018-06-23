In Pictures: Despite Attack Huge Ethiopia Support Rally for PM Abiy Ahmed

Support Rally for Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at Meskel Square, Addis Ababa (Photo Courtesy: Facebook).

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: Saturday, June 23, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — In a television address, shortly after a grenade attack aimed at the Prime Minister during a large support rally in Addis Ababa today, Dr. Abiy Ahmed vowed to continue his agenda for democracy in Ethiopia.

Dr. Abiy addressed the nation stating “Love always wins. Killing others is a defeat. To those who tried to divide us, I want to tell you that you have not succeeded” reports The Guardian. According to AP Ethiopia’s Health Minister Amir Aman also confirmed that 1 person has died with 153 injured and 10 in critical condition.

The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia tweeted: “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims of the explosion in Meskel Square and their families and wish the injured a quick recovery. Violence has no place as Ethiopia pursues meaningful political and economic reforms.”

Prior to the explosion scenes of jubilation pervaded the large support rally for Ethiopia’s new and popular prime minister who addressed the crowd wearing a t-shirt with the image of Nelson Mandela and the words “No one is free until the last one is free.”

In his inaugural address shortly after becoming Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed had told the nation: “Democracy is unthinkable without freedom. Freedom is not a gift doled out to people by a government. Rather a gift of nature to everyone that emanates from our human dignity.”

Another rally in support of Dr. Abiy Ahmed is scheduled on Monday, June 25th in Washington D.C.

Below are a few photos shared on Facebook:



