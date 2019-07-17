Boston Globe
Meet the ‘Squad’: Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib
So who exactly are the four trailblazers that comprise the “Squad”?
Pressley posted a photo in November, shortly after her election to the House, of herself, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Omar at the orientation for new members of Congress.
The four represent among the most progressive districts in the House, according to the Cook Political Report and that profile appeared to be part of the basis for Trump’s weekend attacks, where he referred to them as “ ‘Progressive’ Democratic Congresswomen.”
Pressley replied Monday by saying “our squad is big.”
Here’s a brief refresher on the four Democratic woman challenging the president and facing his ire.
—
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.