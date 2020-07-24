Spotlight: Antu Yacob’s New Play Series ‘All Hands on Deck’ Broadcasts Live on Sunday

Conceived by Antu Yacob and directed by Shariffa Ali the play series feature four playwrights from the African Diaspora: France-Luce Benson, Nikkole Salter, Banna Desta and Sienna L. Jones. (Courtesy photos)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: July 24th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — This weekend, a new play series, All Hands on Deck, created and curated by Antu Yacob is set to broadcast live via the New York-based Project Y Theatre Company’s YouTube page on Sunday, July 26th at 7pm.

“Conceived by Antu Yacob, the series will share different perspectives of the Black experience in America,” the announcement said. “Weaving in live music, the series aims to explore theater as ritual and activism in our times.”

The new commissioned works, directed by Ethiopian-Kenyan Shariffa Ali and Lisa Strum, feature four playwrights from the African Diaspora including the writer of Bygone Fruit, Banna Desta – an Eritrean and Ethiopian playwright and screenwriter who crafts stories about and for the African diaspora. In addition the show’s lead line-ups include France-Luce Benson, Nikkole Salter and Sienna L. Jones. Antu notes that the program will open and close with original music by Ethiopian-American artist Munit Mesfin.

If You Attend:

On Sunday July 26th, the show will be broadcast live via Project Y Theatre Company’s YouTube page: www.youtube.com/user/ProjectYNYC

The All Hands on Deck line-up:

Nanã, by France-Luce Benson

They Live in You, by Sienna L. Jones

Bygone Fruit, by Banna Desta

Ways and Means, by Nikkole Salter

The All Hands On Deck Company:

Actors: Juliette Jeffers, Chantal Jean-Pierre, Terry Burrell, Jazmine Stewart, Candyce Adkins, Brenna Power, and Landon Woodson.

Musicians: Kena Anae and Munit Mesfin

Technician: Neel Murgai

Women in Theatre Festival Producers:

Michole Biancosino & Andrew W. Smith

Assistants to the Producers: Hadley Evans Nash and Gabrielle Martin

