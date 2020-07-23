Spotlight: Tsion Cafe Among First to Participate in NYC’s Restaurant Revitalization Program

Owner of Tsion Cafe Beejhy Barhany (center) with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: July 23rd, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — Tsion Cafe in Harlem is one the first restaurants to be selected as part of the newly launched Restaurant Revitalization (RR) Program in New York City.

The Program is an NYC initiative that will “support unemployed and underemployed restaurant workers affected by the impact of COVID-19 and their employers, with a focus on NYC communities hardest-hit by COVID-19,” the announcement stated. “This program partners with restaurants, with Tsion Cafe being one of the first selected, and is committed to paying a full minimum wage with tips on top, increasing race and gender equity, and making meals accessible to vulnerable community members (including those who are food insecure, essential workers, or others who are facing challenges in a time of need).”

According to the press release, restaurants participating in the program “will be eligible for funding up to $30,000 each, to be used to pay wages of $20/hour to subsidized employees for at least six weeks. In addition, the City is collaborating with One Fair Wage (OFW) – a nationally recognized advocacy organization working to raise the standards and equity across the restaurant industry – which will launch its High Road Kitchens program in New York City, making $1 million available to support local restaurants with funding of up to $35,000 per restaurant.”

“We thank the mayor and his administration for this opportunity and the First Lady for stopping by Tsion Café last week,” the Ethiopian Israeli restaurant said in a statement, urging other eateries to take part. “We are extremely excited to be part of this initiative. To us this is much more than just support for Tsion Café, but an investment in community development in Harlem.”



Tsion Cafe in Harlem. (Courtesy photo)



Tsion Cafe. (Courtesy photo)

The owners also note that their patio is open for summer dine out.

—

You can learn more about Tsion Cafe at https://tsioncafe.com.

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.