Photo from past graduation event hosted by the Ethiopian Community Services (ECS) in Jan Jose, California. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: July 26th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — The Ethiopian community in San Jose, California will be hosting a virtual graduation celebration next month as part of its annual event recognizing high school and college graduates.

“We are pleased to inform you that your community organization will recognize all 2020 high school and college graduates via Zoom on Saturday, August 08, 2020, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM,” the Ethiopian Community Services (ECS) said in a newsletter. “ECS extends its invitation to all graduates and their parents to attend the celebration.”



Ethiopian Community Services, Inc., is a non-profit organization located in Santa Clara County. On its website ECS states: “is committed to enhancing the quality of life of Ethiopians, The organization’s vision is to see an integrated and sustainable Ethiopian community that positively contributes to society.”



According to Community Services website there are an estimated 25,000 Ethiopians in the city of San Jose and the surrounding areas in Santa Clara county. ECS lists as its primary objectives the task of promoting “cultural preservation and unity; social, economic, and political integration; as well as facilitating “a platform that advances healthcare, education, immigration, and advocacy” and “to connect our community with resources that support economic development and empowerment.”

For the 2020 graduation ceremony organizers urge graduates to wear their cap and gown.

You can learn more about the event at the Ethiopian Community Services, Inc. (ECS) website at www.ecssanjose.org.

