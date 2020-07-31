Spotlight: Trace Muzika, A Channel Dedicated to Music From Ethiopia & Diaspora

Trace Muzika, which is set to launch on Aug 1, 2020 on habeshaview-app, aims to be an international hub for urban and contemporary Ethiopian music targeting audiences both at home and abroad. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: July 31st, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — This weekend Trace Muzika, a channel dedicated to non-stop music from Ethiopia and its Diaspora will launch on the online streaming service habeshaview.

“TRACE Muzika is the only channel exclusively dedicated to the latest and greatest music videos from Ethiopia,” the announcement states, noting that the channel will be available starting Aug 1st on the habeshaview-app. “It airs the most popular music genres, focusing on the latest in Ethio Rap, Gospel, Ethiopian Reggae, and Afrobeats.” The press release added that the channel includes music from diverse regions in Ethiopia and features various artists including “Lij Michael, Betty G, Zerit Kebede, Asge Dendasho, Rahel Getu, Sancho, Tsedi, and Sayat Demissie.” Trace Muzika also shares a “daily Top 10 Eskista Countdown, and an official ranking of the Top 10 Ethiopian songs.”

ABOUT HABESHAVIEW TV

habeshaview is a privately held film distribution and media company that was established in 2014. habeshaview promotes the rich cultural heritage of several diaspora communities, history, traditions, socio-economic development, business environment, tourism and current affairs. habeshaview’s vision is to work with different nations and to bring their national TV content and selected films and programs to the international market. We believe that this is the best way for diaspora communities to stay in touch with one another and to keep up to date with development taking place within their own countries. Visit habeshaview.com for more information.

ABOUT TRACE

TRACE is the first global ecosystem that leverages afro-urban entertainment to connect & empower the new generation and the creators with activities in 162 countries and more than 350 million users. TRACE is a signature hub for afro-urban entertainment and offers TV channels, FM radios, mobile and digital services, content, events etc. to millennial and young adults’ audiences.

—

Learn more about Trace Muzika and habeshaview at www.habeshaview.com.

