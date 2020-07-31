Photo Gallery: Jomo Furniture Showcases Modern African-Themed Designs

Jomo Furniture is owned by Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer Jomo Tariku. (Design Milk®)

Design Milk

Jomo Furniture Showcases Modern African-Themed Designs

Jomo Tariku, an Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer, says he’s always been drawn to eclectic art and furniture, thanks to the treasures his father collected during his own travels throughout Africa and beyond. Summer breaks were spent at a local furniture builder in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and it’s there that he learned the craftsman skills that would drive his career later in life.



Jomo Furniture: Nyala.

Now Jomo is creating modern African-themed furniture, a collection that features a variety of artistic prowess and previous experiences of the continent through culture, historical structures, architecture, traditional furniture, colors, artifacts, landscapes, wildlife, and hairstyles at Jomo Furniture. African influences are apparent in each of his furniture pieces, which are each lovingly designed and executed.



