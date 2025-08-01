Empower the Community Weekend Returns to D.C. with New Panels and Tech-Focused Sessions

A Celebration of Diaspora Excellence: The 9th Annual Empower the Community Weekend returns to D.C. this August, uniting Ethiopian and Eritrean communities for a day of connection, culture, and future-focused conversations. (Courtesy photo)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 1st, 2025

TADIAS — The 9th Annual Empower the Community Weekend (ECW), hosted by The Helen Show, returns to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., bringing together the Ethiopian and Eritrean Diaspora for a full day of connection, learning, and celebration.

Each year, ECW provides an inclusive platform to engage on topics ranging from health and wellness to entrepreneurship and education, while spotlighting dynamic community voices, professionals, and leaders from across the region and beyond.

This year’s program introduces new breakout sessions, including the timely panel: “AI and Beyond: Unleashing Future-Ready Tech Careers”—a forward-looking conversation geared toward young professionals and students interested in innovation, emerging industries, and digital transformation.

Other anticipated highlights include:

Small business showcases and a vendor marketplace

Health and wellness booths with expert-led presentations

Interactive forums on immigration and mental health

ECW continues to grow as a major annual gathering for the DMV-area Diaspora, welcoming thousands of attendees and fostering collaboration among organizations and individuals dedicated to community empowerment.

—

If You Attend:

Empower the Community Weekend 2025

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Free Admission | Hosted by The Helen Show

For more information, visit: empowercw.com

