By Tadias Staff
Updated: August 1st, 2025
TADIAS — The 9th Annual Empower the Community Weekend (ECW), hosted by The Helen Show, returns to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., bringing together the Ethiopian and Eritrean Diaspora for a full day of connection, learning, and celebration.
Each year, ECW provides an inclusive platform to engage on topics ranging from health and wellness to entrepreneurship and education, while spotlighting dynamic community voices, professionals, and leaders from across the region and beyond.
This year’s program introduces new breakout sessions, including the timely panel: “AI and Beyond: Unleashing Future-Ready Tech Careers”—a forward-looking conversation geared toward young professionals and students interested in innovation, emerging industries, and digital transformation.
Other anticipated highlights include:
Small business showcases and a vendor marketplace
Health and wellness booths with expert-led presentations
Interactive forums on immigration and mental health
ECW continues to grow as a major annual gathering for the DMV-area Diaspora, welcoming thousands of attendees and fostering collaboration among organizations and individuals dedicated to community empowerment.
—
If You Attend:
Empower the Community Weekend 2025
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Free Admission | Hosted by The Helen Show
For more information, visit: empowercw.com
