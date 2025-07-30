Ethiopian Heritage Day Returns to New Jersey with Summer Celebration of Culture and Community

This summer, Johnson Park in Piscataway, New Jersey will come alive with the sights and sounds of Ethiopian Heritage Day — a family-friendly celebration featuring traditional games, crafts, live music, and delicious food. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

Updated: July 30th, 2025

New Jersey Gears Up for Ethiopian Heritage Day Summer Edition at Johnson Park

New York (TADIAS) — Following the success of the winter gathering in Montclair earlier this year, Ethiopian Heritage Day returns this summer for a day-long celebration of culture, music, and community at Johnson Park in Piscataway, New Jersey on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025.

Organized by Abeba Taye and Martha Shafo — with continued support from local partners including Cass Realtors — this family-friendly event invites attendees of all backgrounds to experience Ethiopia’s rich traditions in a vibrant outdoor setting along the Raritan River.

From 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Johnson Park will come alive with activities for all ages, including soccer and volleyball games, sack races, marble and egg races, and a tug of war. Children can enjoy balloon twisting, cotton craft-making, drawing, weaving, crochet demonstrations, and the beloved youthful game Tibitibi.

Live entertainment includes a special kirar performance by renowned artist Shambel Belayneh, who will bring traditional melodies to life for audiences throughout the afternoon.

Guests will also be treated to free Ethiopian food and soft drinks, with wine and beer available for purchase. The traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony will also be featured, offering a taste of Ethiopia’s time-honored rituals and hospitality.

“The goal is to create space where we celebrate our heritage while making it accessible and joyful for all generations,” said co-organizer Abeba Taye. “Whether you’re reconnecting with your roots or experiencing Ethiopian culture for the first time, this is an event where everyone belongs.”

The organizers are also offering sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to engage with the growing Ethiopian-American community in New Jersey and the greater tri-state area.

—

If You Go:

Saturday, August 2, 2025

12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Johnson Park, River Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Contact: (908) 977-6452 for sponsorship & vendor info

Admission is free, and all are welcome to join in the fun and festive celebration of Ethiopian heritage.

More info and RSVP HERE.

Related:

Ethiopian Heritage Day Brings Culture and Community Together in Montclair, NJ

Join the conversation on X and Facebook.