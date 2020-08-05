Spotlight: Ethiopian Records Crowdfunding for New Album ‘ወል’ (Togetherness)

Ethiopian Records' next release is a double-EP called Wel'ወል' by Endeguena Mulu. (Courtesy image)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 5th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — The timely upcoming album by independent music producer Endeguena Mulu — a trailblazer in the Ethiopian electronic music scene and the person behind Ethiopian Records — is aptly titled Wel ‘ወል’ (Amharic for togetherness) and is inspired by Poet Laureate Tsegaye Gebremedhin’s audio tapes, specifically his recordings of the poem Aba Geda.

“Wel stands for togetherness which is the notion of this EP,” the artist shares, adding that the album will be “a 10 track double EP with two videos and an array of works of art.” It also features a collaboration with 23 creative professionals.

Wel ‘ወል’ will be Endeguena’s fifth official album. In a press release announcing an online crowdfunding campaign on the Indiegogo platform, to further engage the public behind the music project, Endeguena says that his latest work “is about unity..a unity that doesn’t deny harsh truths, as true solidarity is based on facts.”

The announcement adds that: “as the world experiences momentous challenges from poverty, racism, wars, global warming, unprecedented economic inequality and other many social injustices, as well as the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic, we are slowly realizing that unity is crucial. That it is the time to listen to each other and develop respect for one another, practice love and solidarity to combat such social ills and build a healthier world. Wel EP reimagines a world where we come together as one and move towards common goals in tackling the many societal problems we face as a species. Wel is a call of unity and revolves around the concept of የጋራ or common for all, because without a minimum of unity, all the changes we seek for our world are not possible.”

The crowdfunding campaign includes “a number of cool perks, which include a digital copy of the EP, a private virtual concert, signed digital materials, and personal thank you notes as well as Executive Producer credit.”

You can learn more and support the project at www.indiegogo.com.

