Watch: Ethiopia Earns Over $60mn From Electricity Exports (CNBC Africa)

Zemedeh Negatu, Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund joins CNBC Africa to discuss the news and what it means for the development of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. (CNBC Africa)

Ethiopia’s electricity export ambitions continue to garner momentum as the country collected $66.4 million from the electricity it exported to neighbouring Sudan and Djibouti in the Ethiopian fiscal year that ended on July 7. What does this mean for the development of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the country? Zemedeh Negatu, Global Chairman Fairfax Africa Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.

#Ethiopia shows success exporting electricity to East & North #Africa. $66.4 million earned from exports to #Sudan & #Djibouti in fiscal year 2020. #Kenya, #Tanzania & others will also soon receive electricity from @ethiopian_power. More reason why #GERD is needed urgently. pic.twitter.com/Enr3ViWSXT — Zemedeneh Negatu (@Zemedeneh) August 5, 2020

