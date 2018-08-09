NYC Medhanialem Church 35th Anniversary Celebration Sept 8th

Traditional Ethiopian Dance (photo courtesy: New York Medhanialem Church)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

August 9th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — One of New York City’s earliest established Ethiopian orthodox churches, Medhanialem, will be celebrating its 35th year anniversary on September 8th, 2018. The celebration includes traditional dance, fashion show, theatre as well as live entertainment from acclaimed Ethiopian comedian Meskerem Bekele. Organizers state that proceeds of the celebration will go towards the building of a multi-purpose center at their current Bronx location.

Medhanialem Church members purchased their current building five years ago in the Norwood section of the Bronx after having used a rental space in Riverside Church in Uptown Manhattan for the past three decades.

—

If You Go:

Medhanialem Church Anniversary Celebration

Date: Saturday, September 8th, 2018

Time: 6pm – 12am

Location: South Hall, Riverside Church

490 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10027

Admission (with dinner)

Adults: $50 advance purchase $60 at the door

Students: $25 (with ID at the door)

Children under 12 get free entrance

Click here for ticket purchase

For further information please call 732-766-3895

Related:

Video & photos: Inauguration of the Historic NYC Medhanialem Church in the Bronx in 2014

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.