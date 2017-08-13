Denver Taste of Ethiopia Festival Features Food, Culture and Role Models

Youth from the Colorado Ethiopian Cultural Dance Group perform traditional Ethiopian dances at the Taste of Ethiopia festival in Denver at Parkfield Lane Park on Aug. 5, 2017. (The Denver Post)

Taste of Ethiopia brings together food, culture and role models in the immigrant community

Denver isn’t in the dark about Ethiopian food.

In some cities, Ethiopian cuisines are a niche market for adventurous foodies. But Colorado has become a hub for African-inspired restaurants serving the country’s famous spicy-sour mix of injera bread and stews.

That why for the last five years, thousands of locals have flocked to the annual Taste of Ethiopia…

The food isn’t the only thing that draws people to the festival and keeps them coming back. The rich culture does as well.

“We’re bringing the community and culture to those who have left Ethiopia and it’s our way of passing our heritage to the next generation of kids who are born here in American society,” said. Neb Asfaw. “We want to preserve our heritage and also bring it to the local community.”

Most important to the festival and the Ethiopian community was to take the time to honor model citizens who are involved with and supporting the immigrant community.

Investment manager and business owner Mel Tewahade said he moved to the U.S. from Ethiopia 35 years ago with little more than $20 in his pocket.

“I help people in the community to get acclimated to American way of life and adjusting to cultural differences,” Tewahade said. “Making life easier for newcomers. How should they dress themselves and cut their nails and present themselves to have opportunity in labor market.

Tewhade said he sees a lack of role models in the black community and is trying to fill that void.

