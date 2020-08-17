Spotlight: Ethiopian American Jomo Tariku Presents at International Designers Conference

The International Designers Conference is scheduled to be held as a 24-hour virtual event this year on September 17-18th. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: August 17th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — Ethiopian American artist, industrial designer and data scientist Jomo Tariku will be presenting on the lack of representation in the furniture design industry during the International Designers Conference next month.

Organizers announced that the 24-hour uninterrupted virtual event will be held on September 17 and 18th adding that the “unique format allows us to address and engage with a truly global audience.”

“This continuous 24-hour span will include six keynote presentations and 18 mainstage presentations, in addition to dozens of breakout sessions, workshops, panel discussions, and side-bar social interactions, all happening in a carefully choreographed progression,” the announcement stated. “IDSA’s Education Symposium will also be mixed in, and dedicated emcees will lead the audience each step of the way.”

Jomo’s products — which were featured in the seminal book Contemporary Design Africa, five years ago — incorporate the traditional aesthetic of his native Ethiopia and other African household items with modern design and artistic sensibilities. His designs are available for licensing and could be manufactured for any potential large orders.



Ethiopian furniture by Jomo Design featured in the book Contemporary Design Africa. (Courtesy photo

This year’s International Design Conference, conference, hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America, is focusing on the theme of diversity. IDC 2020 “is our marquee event for professional designers and a celebration of the diversity, overlap and undeniable power of design,” the organization notes on its website. “This landmark event is a revolutionary step by IDSA to invite influential voices to the table for a long-awaited conversation, exploring the future of design and other emergent forces impacting our profession.”

The announcement adds:

The IDC is a sensory-oriented playground for creative minds, and places high-quality, cutting-edge content at the forefront…IDC 2020 is centered on the goal of convening a diverse group of the brightest minds in design, innovation, and creativity. As always, this conversation is open to as many creative perspectives as possible. Our interest is in developing a shared dialogue that advances our ability to collaborate and magnifies the impact of our work… We’ve put together an eclectic mixture of content with the goal of providing inspiration, challenging assumptions, and advancing the conversation about what design can contribute to the world’s future. Without leaving the comfort of your home, learn from design leaders who will present their work, passions, and authentic stories with hundreds of designers from around the globe…Pre-conference events on September 14–16 will feature virtual studio tours, the IDSA membership meeting, presentation of the IDSA Awards, and the IDEA 2020 Ceremony.

—

If You Attend:

Learn more and register at internationaldesignconference.com.

Related:

Contemporary Design Africa Book Features Jomo Tariku’s Ethiopia Furniture

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.