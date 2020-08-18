Marcus Samuelsson Named Guest Editor of Bon Appétit Magazine

Marcus Samuelsson and Maya Samuelsson attend the New York Public Library 2018 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on November 5, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 18th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — Celebrity chef, author and businessman Marcus Samuelsson has been named brand advisor and guest editor of the upcoming holiday edition of Bon Appétit magazine, America’s leading food and entertainment publication since it was launched in 1956.

“In his advisory role, a first for Bon Appétit, Chef Samuelsson will offer his insights on food culture globally, and help expand Bon Appétit’s food and recipe content,” the magazine said noting that the double issue covering the holiday season into the New Year, will hit the newsstands on December 1st and will appear on bonappetit.com the same day. “Chef Samuelsson will also advise Condé Nast on its growing global footprint within food media as he works with the company’s market and brand leaders to spearhead new initiatives and programming.”

The Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and Artistic Director of Condé Nast — the parent company of Bon Appétit — Anna Wintour said in a statement: “It’s an honor to welcome such a bold and brilliant culinary force like Marcus to the Bon Appétit team. He is a visionary and inspiration to so many in the food world and beyond, from aspiring entrepreneurs and home cooks to today’s most renowned chefs. We can’t wait for our audience to get cooking with him.”

Marcus Samuelsson added: “Now is a time of seismic change not only within our culinary world but in our communities at large and we have a responsibility and opportunity to come together to show how food is a reflection of our cultures, our societal values, and our individuality. I learned from working in restaurants at a young age that you’re nobody without your crew. To make a meaningful impact means both empowering the incredible talents around you and enlisting those you admire to share their stories and lend their voice. l’m looking forward to joining forces with Sonia and the team to work toward this greater goal.”

Below is is rest of the announcement courtesy of Condé Nast- Bon Appétit:

Chef Samuelsson is the acclaimed chef, cookbook author, TV personality, philanthropist and food activist behind the iconic New York City restaurant, Red Rooster Harlem. He has won multiple James Beard Foundation awards for his work as a chef and as host of PBS’s No Passport Required, his public television series produced with Vox/Eater. Samuelsson was crowned champion of Top Chef Masters and Chopped All Stars, and was the guest chef for President Obama’s first state dinner. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Samuelsson converted his restaurants Red Rooster Harlem, Marcus B&P in Newark, and Red Rooster Overtown in Miami into community kitchens in partnership with World Central Kitchen, serving well over 150,000 meals to those in need. Bon Appétit is one the fastest growing brands within the Condé Nast portfolio. The top-rated food brand on YouTube has surpassed 6M subscribers since launching the channel in 2018. With 7M print readers, 10.6M digital unique visitors, 11.8M social followers and 141M video views, Bon Appétit’s audience is deeply connected to its content published across all platforms. Bon Appétit won four ASME Ellies in 2020, including its third General Excellence win. The brand has been named to Advertising Age’s A-List for eight consecutive years, including Magazine of the Year in 2013 and 2017, Brand of the Year in 2015, and Digital and Video recognition in 2019. Bon Appétit has been named to Adweek’s Hot List every year since 2012, including Hottest Food Magazine in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Condé Nast Entertainment was awarded Digiday’s Best Use of YouTube for Bon Appétit’s channel in 2020.

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.