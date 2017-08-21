Tadias Magazine
By Tadias Staff
August 21st, 2017
New York (TADIAS) — For the upcoming Ethiopian New Year Wayna will perform at a special midnight concert at Joe’s Pub in New York City, honoring Ethiopian music legend Bezunesh Bekele.
Wayna who spent a better part of the year performing with Stevie Wonder as a soloist and supporting vocalist, has previously performed at the Kennedy Center, the White House, Lincoln Center, and the Blue Note along with a 3-month performance residency in Ethiopia in 2016. The Ethiopian American Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter started her one-of-a-kind tribute to Bezunesh this summer with a show at Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club in Maryland held this past June.
The late Bezunesh Bekele — who was once dubbed the “First Lady of Addis” and the “Aretha Franklin of Ethiopia” in the 1960′s and 70s — was a popular and one of the most iconic Ethiopian female singers of her generation.
Below is a Tadias exclusive video from Wayna’s first show paying tribute to Bezunesh Bekele:
If You Go:
Wayna at Joe’s Pub
Friday, September 8 at 12 AM
Joe’s Pub at The Public
425 Lafayette St
New York, New York 10003
