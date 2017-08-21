Wayna Ethiopian New Year Concert at Joe’s Pub NYC to Honor Bezunesh Bekele

Joe's Pub in partnership with Tadias Magazine presents a celebration of Ethiopian New Year with Grammy-nominated songstress Wayna and the music of Bezunesh Bekele (Tadias)

By Tadias Staff

August 21st, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — For the upcoming Ethiopian New Year Wayna will perform at a special midnight concert at Joe’s Pub in New York City, honoring Ethiopian music legend Bezunesh Bekele.

Wayna who spent a better part of the year performing with Stevie Wonder as a soloist and supporting vocalist, has previously performed at the Kennedy Center, the White House, Lincoln Center, and the Blue Note along with a 3-month performance residency in Ethiopia in 2016. The Ethiopian American Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter started her one-of-a-kind tribute to Bezunesh this summer with a show at Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club in Maryland held this past June.

The late Bezunesh Bekele — who was once dubbed the “First Lady of Addis” and the “Aretha Franklin of Ethiopia” in the 1960′s and 70s — was a popular and one of the most iconic Ethiopian female singers of her generation.

Below is a Tadias exclusive video from Wayna’s first show paying tribute to Bezunesh Bekele:

If You Go:

Wayna at Joe’s Pub

Friday, September 8 at 12 AM

Joe’s Pub at The Public

425 Lafayette St

New York, New York 10003

Click here to buy tickets

