Ethiopian Day Picnic in 2015 (Photo Courtesy: ECMAA)

By Tadias Staff

Published: Wednesday, September 5th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — The Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA) will be hosting its annual Ethiopian Day picnic on Sunday, September 16th, 2018 that will include games, music, food and entertainment. The family-friendly event will take place at Sakura Park in New York City.

ECMAA was founded in 1981 to serve the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Ethiopian Diaspora community. The organization regularly hosts social and educational events and focuses on providing job networking information, educational resources as well as health promotion programs. ECMAA helps individuals to find ways to give back to their community by sharing their skills and experiences or by assisting financially.

