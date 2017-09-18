DC Ethiopian Community Center Hosts Citizenship Workshop

(Photo: Ethiopian Community Center, Inc. (ECC) in Washington, DC)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

September 18th, 2017

Washington, DC (TADIAS) — The Ethiopian Community Center in Washington, D.C. is hosting a timely event this coming weekend for qualified individuals to start their citizenship application process.

The organization announced that it will hold “a free citizenship workshop and application assistance for eligible permanent residents” on Saturday, September 23rd at Edna Cromwell-Frazier Community Room.

The workshop is being arranged in collaboration with the DC Affordable Law Firm, a non-profit “low bono” firm that provides affordable legal services to DC residents.

ECC also states that “immigration lawyers, paralegals and interpreters will be available to provide free services.”

—

If You Go:

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Edna Cromwell-Frazier Community Room

1400 14th Street, NW

(corner of 14th and U Streets, NW)

Washington DC

Please bring all your immigration documents and court papers.

www.EthiopianCommunityDC.org

—

