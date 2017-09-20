Spotlight: Scientist Sossina Haile Honored With GE Grand Central Video Installation

Ethiopian American Scientist Sossina Haile honored with a GE video installation on the ceiling of Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

September 20th, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — Professor Sossina Haile, an expert in materials science and fuel cells research, is one of 12 female scientists who is being honored this week with a spectacular video installation, projected on the ceiling of Grand Central Terminal in New York City, as part of a display called “Unseen Stars” recognizing “outstanding women.”

We featured Ethiopian American scientist, Sossina Haile, several times including in a profile interview in 2011 in which she told Tadias: “I delight in the discovery. When results make sense and we are able to explain something, I am thrilled. When that discovery has potential to solve critical societal problems, I am ecstatic.”

“Grand Central station is the epitome of New York — a place of connection,” Forbes magazine notes highlighting the GE sponsored show. “A myriad of train lines intersect and pass through the terminal, making it home to about 750,000 passengers daily. One of the most captivating aspects of Grand Central is the celestial ceiling, dating back to 1913. Today, Grand Central’s ceiling is being transformed, unveiling 12 portraits of female scientists, the hidden stars of science. This incredible light show is honoring women who have made significant breakthroughs in all fields of STEM and have shaped our society, whether we know it or not.”

The Grand Central installation is on display through Thursday, September 21st, and includes “custom-designed animations, based on the iconic constellations, [that] will illuminate the ceiling of Grand Central Terminal. The faces of 12 female scientists and engineers will appear in an animated journey at the following times:”

Wednesday, September 20 (5:42 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.)

Thursday, September 21 (5:42 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.)

