Fall Arts Preview 2017: Kelela’s New Album

Kelela Mizanekristos, known mononymously as Kelela, is a second-generation Ethiopian American singer and songwriter. (Getty Images)

By Sean Maunier

After a busy and occasionally harrowing summer, 2017 looks set to wind down in style — musically, anyway…

Anyone who found themselves captivated by Kelela‘s mixtape and subsequent EP can look forward to the October 6 release of Take Me Apart, the second-generation Ethiopian-American artist’s first full studio album. It may have been a long time coming, but the single “LMK” promises a fierce, captivating work of otherworldly electro-R&B that will be well worth the wait.

