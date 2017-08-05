Kelela’s New Song, LMK, Featured on NY Times Playlist

Kelela (photo courtesy: Alice Chiche/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images)

The New York Times

By JON PARELES, JON CARAMANICA and GIOVANNI RUSSONELLO

The Playlist: Kelela Wants Answers

Kelela sings about a potential one-night stand in “LMK,” the single preceding her official debut album, “Take Me Apart,” due Oct. 6, after four years of sporadic releases. “LMK” isn’t a flirtation — it’s a negotiation, close to an ultimatum. Her potential partner can’t expect romance, can’t say the wrong thing and has to “let me know” fast: “I ain’t gonna wait if you hesitate,” she announces. The encounter takes place in the subterranean ambience of a production by Jam City with wavery bass tones, chattery percussion and countless layers of Kelela’s nonchalant voice ricocheting through the haze. “It ain’t that deep,” she shrugs, but it’s not exactly casual, either. JON PARELES

