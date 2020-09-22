Noel Tedla Mesfin Joins WME As Agent In Production (Deadline Hollywood)

A first-generation Ethiopian-American, Mesfin is originally from the Washington, D.C. area. He graduated from Duke University and holds a J.D. from Yeshiva University’s School of Law. He has also spent time working in Democratic politics, organizing during Tim Kaine’s Virginia gubernatorial run. (Deadline)

Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: WME has announced that Noel Tedla Mesfin has joined the agency as an Agent in Production. He will be based out of the New York office.

Prior to his new position at WME, Mesfin worked on the Sundance 2019 selection As Told To G/D Thyself which is directed by the Ummah Chroma, an international artist’s collective that includes Terence Nance, Jenn Nkiru, Marc Thomas, Kamasi Washington and Bradford Young.

He continued his working relationship with Nance and Young on the forthcoming Space Jam, New Legacy at Warner Bros. starring LeBron James. The pic is produced by James’ SpringHill Entertainment as well as Ryan Coogler. He also worked on Sam de Jong’s Slick Woods-vehicle Goldie and the MACRO-produced Really Love from up-and-coming director Angel Williams. The film was chosen as a Special Jury Selection at SXSW 2020.

Previously, Mesfin worked in Creative Affairs at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles. He also managed Jeffrey E. Stern, journalist and co-author of “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes” which was later adapted into the 2018 film directed by Clint Eastwood.

Mesfin’s career in entertainment began in the office of Scott Rudin at Scott Rudin Productions in New York. A first-generation Ethiopian-American, Mesfin is originally from the Washington, D.C. area. He graduated from Duke University and holds a J.D. from Yeshiva University’s Benjamin Cardozo School of Law. He has also spent time working in Democratic politics, organizing during Tim Kaine’s Virginia gubernatorial run.

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.