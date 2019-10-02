Spotlight: Mahmoud Ahmed & Eritrean Singer Issac Simon Live in NYC

Mahmoud Ahmed and Issac Simon will perform live in New York City on October 12th, 2019. (Photo: Tadias Magazine)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

October 2nd, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — The Ethiopian music icon Mahmoud Ahmed will perform live in New York City this month along with Eritrean Singer Issac Simon.

Presented by Queen of Sheba restaurant and Dj Mehari the concert, which is set to take place on October 12th, will mark the first time that Mahmoud Ahmed will perform live in NYC since his historic debut at Carnegie Hall three years ago.

As Carnegie had noted: Mahmoud’s “body of work — including landmark recordings..released on Éthiopiques series — have become an essential benchmark of Ethiopia’s musical history and cultural heritage, earning him the prestigious BBC World Music Award in 2007.”



Poster courtesy of the organizers. (Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

—

If You Go:

Mahmoud Ahmed and Isaac Simon Live in NYC

Sat, Oct 12, 2019, 6:00 PM

630 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10016

Entrance: $50

For table service/vip ticket: 347-828-1285

Tickets are available at Queen of Sheba, Abissinia and Massawa restaurants.

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mahmoud-ahmed-and-isaac-simon-tickets-74901188471

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.