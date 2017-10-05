An Ethiopian diplomat who was part of the government delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month has sought political asylum in the United States.
Baye Tadesse Teferi, the state’s chief protocol officer, quit his job in the United States after serving over two years with the government, he told VOA Amharic on Tuesday.
He added that his decision was due to fears of being persecuted for political reasons.
Teferi attended the summit with the Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn who has since returned.
