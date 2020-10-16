12th Ethiopian Diaspora Conference on Health Care & Medical Education

Organized by People to People Inc. (P2P) and the Network of African Diaspora Healthcare Professionals, the virtual gathering is set to be held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. to 2:30 PM. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

October 16th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — This year, the annual Ethiopian Diaspora Conference on Health Care & Medical Education is aptly focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic as “a health, social, and economic crisis.”

Organized by People to People Inc. (P2P) and the Network of African Diaspora Healthcare Professionals, the virtual gathering is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 17th from 8:30am to 2:30pm.

Guest speakers include Ethiopia’s Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse, who will deliver the keynote address as well as Ambassador Fitsum Arega who will give the opening remark.

The program starts with a panel titled “COVID-19: Where did we start and where are we heading?” that will be moderated by Dr. Demissie Alemayehu and featuring physicians Dr. Assefa Jejaw and Dr. Gebeyehu Teferi.

Additional sessions in the conference include a panel discussion on “triangular partnership” with presentations by Dr. Kebede Begna (moderator), Dr. Elias Siraj, Keneni Dibaba and Obse Tesfu.

The final event on the agenda titled “Equity and Fairness in the Era of COVID-19″ will be moderated by Dr. Egbe Osifo-Dawodu featuring panelists Dr. Kechi Achebe, Dr. Confidence Moloko and Ms. Bukayo Hanidu.

The conference is free and pre-registration required.

—

If You Attend:

12th GLOBAL ETHIOPIAN DIASPORA CONFERENCE ON HEALTH CARE AND MEDICAL EDUCATION

Date & Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2020 8:30AM to 2:00 PM EST

Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4FRAZ2SBTmebtP_Bmxe36A

Click here for more info

