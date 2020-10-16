Spotlight: Wegene Ethiopian Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Virtual Celebration

The Wegene Ethiopian Foundation will be holding its "20th Anniversary Virtual Gala of Gratitude" on October 17, 2020 (Courtesy photos)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: October 16, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — The Wegene Ethiopian Foundation will celebrate its 20th Anniversary this weekend. Led by Ethiopian American social entrepreneur Nini Legesse, the nonprofit organization, which was founded in 2000 in the Washington, D.C. area, provides financial assistance to youth and focuses on education-related projects in various parts of Ethiopia.

The foundation announced that its “20th Anniversary Virtual Gala of Gratitude” will be held on October 17, 2020 from 2:00PM – 4:00PM.

“COVID-19 has affected everyone globally and the impact to the Wegene Ethiopian Foundation has been drastic,” the organization noted in a press release. “While our commitment to sponsored families remains active, we are cognizant that the need to support the Wegene families during the pandemic has increased dramatically. Ultimately, a number of disruptions have created a financial strain on our beloved organization.”

Despite the challenges the organization said it has put together “a fun packed” event for this weekend that includes special guests from Ethiopia such as musicians Betty G and Abegaz Kibrework Shiota, Senselet as well as actress Mestawet Aragaw and opera singer Megnot Toggia for Wegene Ethiopian Foundation’s largest annual event.

The announcement notes that this year’s guest speaker is Dr. Senait Fisseha, Director of Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and Chief Advisor to the World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom.

“Above all, the Wegene sponsored families and children are ready to shower you with their heartfelt “Thank You” video messages for all you have done for them over the last 20 years,” the press release stated. “Our Wegene families will also attend the live streaming of the virtual gala from Addis Ababa.”

—

If You Attend:

Wegene’s 20th Anniversary Virtual Gala of Gratitude

October 17, 2020 from 2:00PM – 4:00PM EST

Please click here for tickets

Click here to purchase Wegene product

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook