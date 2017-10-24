Ethiopian-American Tefere Gebre Re-elected Executive VP of AFL-CIO

Tefere Gebre (right), the executive vice-president of AFL-CIO, has been re-elected to a four-year term along with President Richard Trumka (center) and Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler (Left) – Labor Tribune photo.

Labor Tribune

AFL-CIO elects top officers at 2017 Convention in St. Louis



Delegates to the AFL-CIO 28th Constitutional Convention in St. Louis have elected Richard Trumka (UMWA) as president, Liz Shuler (IBEW) as secretary-treasurer and Tefere Gebre (UFCW) as executive vice president. In addition, delegates elected 55 vice presidents, who will serve as the Executive Council for a four-year term.

TEFERE GEBRE, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Tefere Gebre begins his second term as executive vice president. In 2013, Gebre became the first immigrant, political refugee, black man and local labor council leader elected as a national officer of the AFL-CIO. Born in Gondar, Ethiopia, Gebre fled state-sanctioned violence and emigrated to Los Angeles as a teenager. A graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, Gebre has devoted his entire life to the values of democracy, justice and helping workers organize to achieve a voice at the workplace. Before coming to the AFL-CIO, Gebre led the Orange County Labor Federation. As executive vice president, Gebre has focused on building strong labor-community partnerships at the local level through the movement’s central labor councils and state federations.

“These are tough times for our country, our movement, and our communities,” Gebre said. “But in the face of these challenges, I have hope of a brighter day, a stronger tomorrow and an America with liberty and justice for all. As executive vice president I pledge to do my part, lead with my heart and never stop fighting.”

