Graduation Ceremony: Haile Selassie I University, 1971. (Photo: akliluhabte.org)

New York (TADIAS) — Next month the Tafari Makonnen School Alumni Association in North America and the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association will host a book presentation and discussion at Columbia University featuring the new Amharic book by Dr. Aklilu Habte entitled History of the Haile Selassie I University: Development and Expansion of Higher Education in Ethiopia.



In his memoir Dr. Aklilu, who was born in Addis Ababa in 1929, brings forth an intimate knowledge of the evolution of higher education in Ethiopia that’s drawn from his personal experience not only as a graduate of the University College of Addis Ababa (that later become Haile Selassie I University and now Addis Ababa University), but also from his subsequent tenure as a lecturer in Education, Dean and President of the University from 1969 to 1974. Dr. Aklilu earned his Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Manitoba (Canada) in 1955, and his Masters and Ph.D. degrees in Education from Ohio State University in 1956 and 1958.



(Photo: akliluhabte.org)



(Photo: akliluhabte.org)

Dr. Aklilu also worked for three years as Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs in Ethiopia before joining the World Bank in 1977 where he served as Director of Education and Training for 10 years and then as Special Advisor on Human Resources Development to the Vice President of the Africa region for 3 years. He later worked for the United Nations as Chief of UNICEF’s Education Division and Special Advisor to the Executive Director for 3 years.

If You Go:

DATE: DECEMBER 03, 2017, 2:00–4:00 pm

PLACE: COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY, 420 West 118th Street, New York,

Altschul Auditorium, 1st floor, SIPA, Room 417,

(By subway: Take # 1 train to 116 Street Station on Broadway)

Organized by: Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA) of NY, NJ & CT and

Tafari Makonnen School Alumni Association in North America (TMSAANA).

Audio: Dr. Aklilu Habte Reflects on the Development of Higher Education in Ethiopia





