Holiday Highlight: Wegene Ethiopian Foundation & Its Inspiring Youth Club

Wegene’s 24th Anniversary Gala, held on October 19, 2024, in Springfield, VA, was an unforgettable evening, with proceeds dedicated to expanding the foundation’s impactful programs. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

Updated: November 14, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – As the holiday season approaches, we turn the spotlight on the Wegene Ethiopian Foundation (WEF), a dedicated nonprofit founded in 2000 by Ethiopian Americans in the Washington, D.C. area. Led by social entrepreneur Nini Legesse, WEF has made remarkable strides in improving lives across Ethiopia through education and community support. Now celebrating its 24th anniversary, Wegene is not only committed to its transformative work in Ethiopia but has also fostered a dynamic youth engagement program here in the U.S., encouraging the next generation to stay connected to their roots.

WEF’s impact in Ethiopia is multifaceted, with the organization providing academic scholarships, small business grants, and essential support to vulnerable families. By focusing on sustainable, community-based solutions, Wegene addresses the root causes of poverty and fosters lasting change. Wegene’s work empowers young people with educational opportunities, giving them a foundation to build brighter futures and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

In the U.S., the Wegene Youth Club brings together second-generation Ethiopian Americans to raise funds, spread awareness, and volunteer in local community service projects. This group is passionate about supporting Wegene’s mission, and through activities like D.C. homeless shelter feedings, gardening projects, and annual Veteran’s Day card-making events, the Youth Club instills a spirit of giving and community engagement in the next generation. These young volunteers also play an instrumental role in WEF’s annual fundraising events, such as the Annual Fundraising Gala, Brunch with Santa, and Oldies Night, all of which support vital programs in Ethiopia.



The Wegene Youth Club unites second-generation Ethiopian Americans to actively engage in local community service projects. (Courtesy photo/Wegene Foundation’s Facebook)

Each year, WEF hosts a series of engaging and meaningful events, bringing the Ethiopian American diaspora together in a powerful show of unity and support. This October’s fundraising gala, held in Springfield, VA, was a night to remember, with proceeds dedicated to expanding Wegene’s programs. Attendees enjoyed cultural performances, auctions, and craft displays that celebrated Ethiopian heritage, while legendary Ethiopian guitarist Selam Seyoum Woldemariam provided memorable entertainment.

For those looking to contribute, WEF offers multiple ways to get involved, from memberships and monthly donations to participation in annual drives and federal employee giving campaigns. Notably, WEF encourages its members and community to share their talents, skills, and resources, helping to propel Ethiopia forward and bring positive change to the lives of countless families.

As WEF looks toward the future, they are committed to expanding their reach, both in Ethiopia and among the Ethiopian American community in the U.S. With the Youth Club’s enthusiasm and the broader community’s dedication, Wegene continues to build a legacy of empowerment and opportunity, one family at a time.

To learn more about WEF’s impactful work, upcoming events, or how to contribute, visit www.wegene.org. This holiday season, consider supporting Wegene Ethiopian Foundation’s mission and being part of a meaningful journey of transformation and community upliftment.

