Realtor Profile: Tezeta ‘Tez’ Roro—Ethiopian Changemaker Building Community, One Home at a Time

Meet Tezeta "Tez" Roro: A New Jersey-based realtor, community leader, and changemaker committed to fostering connections and making homeownership accessible to all. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Liben Eabisa

November 20th, 2024

TADIAS (New York) – When I think about individuals in our community who embody the spirit of service, resilience, and inspiration, Tezeta “Tez” Roro immediately comes to mind. Over the years, my work with Tadias Magazine has brought me into contact with countless change-makers in the Ethiopian diaspora. But few have left as lasting an impression as Tez.

I first met her years ago at a cultural event in New York, where she was actively supporting the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA). Her warmth and sincerity immediately stood out, but what struck me even more was her unique ability to seamlessly bridge her professional pursuits with her commitment to uplifting others. Tez isn’t just a real estate broker—she’s a community builder, a role model, and an advocate for empowerment

Rooted in Values, Driven by Purpose



Tezeta “Tez” Roro leads a real estate workshop in Addis Ababa, sharing insights with architects, developers, and industry professionals in collaboration with Urban Center. (Courtesy photo)

Tez’s journey is one of grit and gratitude. Growing up in Addis Ababa, she was shaped by a culture that prioritizes family, community, and connection. These values stayed with her when she immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager, where she quickly took on the dual roles of student and family supporter.

Her early challenges—working multiple jobs while attending Montclair State University—taught her the value of perseverance and adaptability. It’s no surprise that when she pivoted to real estate, she brought these qualities with her. Motivated by her own experience as a first-time homebuyer, Tez was determined to make the process less intimidating for others. Her mission became clear: to empower individuals to achieve their homeownership dreams with empathy and understanding.

A Champion for Community Progress



Tezeta presenting to PTA leaders in New Jersey, highlighting how her campaign successfully brought free pre-K to her West Orange community at a state PTA convention. (Courtesy photo)



Advocacy award for the Pre-K work. (Courtesy photo)

What makes Tez’s work in real estate truly special is her holistic approach. She doesn’t see her role as limited to buying and selling homes; she views it as a way to create opportunities and expand access. For instance, her work advocating for FHA certification in her local community opened doors for many first-time buyers, often overlooked due to biases in the housing market.

Tez’s leadership extends beyond her profession. As President of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce and Council of PTAs, a board member of the YMCA, and a dedicated volunteer with ECMAA, she has a hand in countless community-building efforts. One of her most inspiring accomplishments is her grassroots campaign to bring free, full-day pre-kindergarten to West Orange. Seeing this initiative benefit nearly 500 families is a testament to her belief in collective action and problem-solving.



Tezeta addressing the audience as President of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy photo)

A Personal Reflection on Tez

Whenever I meet with Tez, I’m reminded of the quiet strength it takes to lead by example. She’s someone who doesn’t just talk about values like family and community—she lives them. Whether mentoring young professionals, advocating for housing equity, or organizing cultural events, Tez carries her Ethiopian heritage with pride and channels it into everything she does.

Her favorite phrase, borrowed from John Lewis, about making “good trouble” resonates deeply. Tez isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo, whether that’s corporate culture, real estate practices, or local governance. She inspires those around her to rethink what’s possible and to act with courage.



Tezeta At ECMAA (Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association) picnic. (Courtesy photo)

For me, Tez represents the best of what the Ethiopian diaspora has to offer: a blend of resilience, ambition, and a deeply ingrained sense of responsibility to uplift others. Her story is a reminder that success isn’t just about personal milestones but about how much we give back along the way.

Tezeta “Tez” Roro isn’t just shaping the real estate market; she’s shaping the future of our communities, one good deed—and one home—at a time.

—-

Explore More

To learn more about Tezeta “Tez” Roro’s inspiring journey and explore her real estate listings, visit her website at TezRoro.com. Whether you’re buying, selling, or simply seeking advice, Tez’s expertise and passion for building community are just a click away!

About the Author

Liben Eabisa is the Co-Founder and Publisher of Tadias Magazine and a licensed realtor based in New York City, passionate about connecting stories, communities, and opportunities.

