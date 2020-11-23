SPOTLIGHT: Please Help 6 Years Old Michael Fight Leukemia

On 1st October 2020, Michael was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), which is a type of blood cancer. It affects the body’s white blood cells; these cells are responsible for fighting against diseases. In Michael’s case, his body is unable to produce these healthy white blood cells which lowers his immunity levels. (Courtesy photo)

By Netsanet Y. Kidanemariam

This is Michael Daniel. He is six years old and he is the eldest of 3 boys. He likes toy cars and loves to play with his brothers. We are creating this GoFundMe campaign on behalf of my nephew (Michael), to help raise money for his treatment.

Once his diagnosis was confirmed at Black Lion Hospital (Tikur Anbessa hospital) in Addis Ababa Ethiopia, his parents opted to have his treatment abroad as there is no access for flow cytometry, cytogenetics for better risk stratification and management.

This process and follow-up treatments are said to take around 6 months and with maintenance, it adds up to 2 years. The flow cytometry and cytogenetics assessment will determine whether he needs bone marrow transplant or not. They have been asked to pay $58,000 (£44,330) for 6 months of chemotherapy. This has been overwhelmingly difficult for them to afford. So please help us in supporting Michael and his family in this difficult time. We are looking to urgently raise money for his medical expenses. Any amount of donation is greatly appreciated.

Even though this past few weeks have been difficult for Michael, he still stays hopeful of beating this cancer and having his childhood back. He can’t wait to see his brothers and go back to school like a normal healthy child.

We will update you soon on how his treatment is getting along and on the progress of his health.

Thank you so much for your help, shares and donations.

*Donations from Ethiopia may be deposited into the following accounts…

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia

Account number- 1000155156965

Name- Dr Segen Yohannes Kidanemariam

phone no. +251911862592

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia

Account number- 1000064419319

Name- Alula Yohannes Kidanemariam

phone no. +251920537770

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-6-year-old-michael-fight-leukemia

