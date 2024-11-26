In Ethiopia: 7th Annual Real Estate and Home Expo to Showcase Innovation and Growth

Press conference at the Tulip Inn Hotel in Addis Ababa on November 26th, 2024, where key stakeholders gathered to announce the 7th Annual Real Estate and Home Expo and discuss Ethiopia's evolving real estate landscape. (Courtesy photo)

By Liben Eabisa

Updated: November 26th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) — The 7th Annual Real Estate and Home Expo is set to take place from December 27 to 29, 2024, at the Sheraton Addis Hotel, bringing together key players in Ethiopia’s real estate sector. Organized by 251 Communications and Marketing, this highly anticipated event serves as a premier platform for showcasing innovation, sustainable development, and investment opportunities in the Ethiopian housing market.

During a press conference held at the Tulip Inn Hotel, event organizers outlined the Expo’s key objectives, emphasizing the significance of public-private partnerships in driving Ethiopia’s housing and urban development forward.

Addis Alemayehou, founder of 251 Communications, highlighted the Expo’s pivotal role:”This year’s Expo will be a milestone for Ethiopia’s real estate sector. By gathering the industry’s most influential stakeholders, we aim to foster innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.”

As Ethiopia gears up for this milestone event, it coincides with a pivotal moment for the nation’s real estate market. The sector is undergoing significant transformation, highlighted by the recent introduction of mandatory licensing for property valuers under the new Real Estate Development and Immovable Property Transaction and Valuation Bill. This bold legislative reform aims to establish a more professional and transparent valuation process, enhancing trust and attracting investment to the rapidly growing market. The policy aligns with the Expo’s mission of fostering collaboration between public and private sectors to advance housing and urban development.

Event Highlights Include:

Exhibitions by top developers and construction firms, showcasing residential and commercial projects.

Panel Discussions on sustainability and urban planning, led by industry experts.

Networking Opportunities connecting government representatives, investors, and key stakeholders.

A focus on affordable housing solutions, sustainable building practices, and financing options to address Ethiopia’s growing housing demand.

For diaspora investors, the Expo offers a unique gateway to engage with Ethiopia’s dynamic real estate market. Last year’s event attracted over 2,000 participants, showcasing everything from innovative residential developments to large-scale commercial ventures.

“The Expo not only celebrates innovation but also aligns with critical reforms that strengthen our market’s foundations and prepare it for future growth,” Alemayehou added.

The Expo’s continued success reflects the resilience and growth potential of Ethiopia’s real estate sector, which has seen robust demand amid rapid urbanization. For those considering investments, this year’s Expo underscores the transformative opportunities within the market, bridging connections between developers, homeowners, and the diaspora.

