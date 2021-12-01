UPDATE: Ethiopia Recaptures World Heritage Site Lalibela From TPLF

In a major victory since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to the front lines last week to lead the fight against TPLF Ethiopia said it has recaptured the historic city of Lalibela, a Unesco world heritage site and a popular tourist destination, that was taken by the rebels in August. Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen has taken charge of the day-to-day running of government while Mr Abiy is on the battlefield. (Getty Images)

BBC

Ethiopian troops have recaptured the historic town of Lalibela from [TPLF] rebels, the government has said.

This is the latest victory claimed by the government since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to the front lines last week to lead the fight-back…

Lalibela, famous for its rock-hewn churches, was captured by the rebels in August.

It is a Unesco world heritage site in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, and was a popular tourist destination before the civil war broke out in Ethiopia last year…

Earlier on Wednesday, government spokesman Legesse Tulu was quoted by state media as saying the military was also confident of retaking the strategic city of Dessie “in a short period of time”.

The TPLF captured Dessie last month…Other towns retaken from the rebels included Shewa Robit, about 220km (135 miles) from Addis Ababa, the government said.

State-linked TV aired footage of Mr Abiy on Tuesday in military jungle fatigues, scanning the horizon with binoculars.

Read the full article at BBC.com »

—

