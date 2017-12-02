IAAF ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Untimely Death of Ethiopian Athlete Zenash Gezmu

Police said Zenash Gezmu, an Ethiopian runner who lived in France, was killed in her apartment by a man who has turned himself in. (Photo: Zenash Gezmu wins the 2016 Marathon de Senart/Courtesy of organizers)

IAAF

The IAAF is deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death on Tuesday (28) of Ethiopian distance runner Zenash Gezmu.

The 27-year-old had been based in France for most of her international racing career and represented the Neuilly sur Marne athletics club on the outskirts of Paris.

A three-time winner of the Marathon de Senart, Gezmu set her lifetime best of 2:32:48 when finishing sixth at last year’s Amsterdam Marathon.

In addition to her triumphs in Senart, Gezmu had also won numerous 10km, half marathon and cross-country races in France in recent years.

