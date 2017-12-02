« Spotlight: Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu’s New Coffee Venture Blossoming in Ethiopia

IAAF ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Untimely Death of Ethiopian Athlete Zenash Gezmu

Published by Tadias Magazine December 2nd, 2017 in Sports. Closed
Police said Zenash Gezmu, an Ethiopian runner who lived in France, was killed in her apartment by a man who has turned himself in. (Photo: Zenash Gezmu wins the 2016 Marathon de Senart/Courtesy of organizers)

IAAF

The IAAF is deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death on Tuesday (28) of Ethiopian distance runner Zenash Gezmu.

The 27-year-old had been based in France for most of her international racing career and represented the Neuilly sur Marne athletics club on the outskirts of Paris.

A three-time winner of the Marathon de Senart, Gezmu set her lifetime best of 2:32:48 when finishing sixth at last year’s Amsterdam Marathon.

In addition to her triumphs in Senart, Gezmu had also won numerous 10km, half marathon and cross-country races in France in recent years.


