Spotlight: Movie from Ethiopia ‘Enchained’ to Make U.S. Premier in NYC & DC

The film entitled ‘Enchained', which is is set to make its U.S. debut in New York City during NY African Diaspora International Film Festival on December 11th and December 15th, will also be screened at Landmark Theatres in Washington, D.C.'s on December 12th. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: December 2nd, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — This month, the award-winning new film from Ethiopia, Enchained (ቁራኛዬ) is coming to the United States. The U.S. screenings follow the film’s successful international premier in London this past October.

The film will make its U.S. debut in New York City during the NY African Diaspora International Film Festival on December 11th and December 15th, and will also be screened in Washington, D.C.’s on December 12th.

A review by Filmuforia notes: “Combining breath-taking landscapes with superb performances piqued by humour and irony,” Enchained “takes the audience by storm in a tense and moving ethnological drama suffused with passion, jealousy and bitter anger of the traditional Ethiopian establishment.”

Set in 1916 Enchained reflects on the age-old human behavior when it comes to love, sex, violence and the desire for vigilante justice, while also contemplating on Ethiopia’s judicial system of the day informed by local customs, values and traditions adjudicating conflict situations.

One of the film’s main characters “Gobeze is a timid, peace-loving, young man of 25; a brilliant student who dedicates his whole life to Sem Ina Werq (riddles with dual meaning),” explains the synopsis. “He spends seven years searching for his young love, Aleme, kidnapped from his arms. Finally finding her, two young lovers are caught by Gonite, her husband and a wealthy old landlord. Following the old Ethiopian tradition, both men’s clothes are bind together and the rivals set off on a long journey to the royal court to stand trial.”



Written and directed by Moges Tafesse, the film’s cast include Zerihun Mulatu as Gobeze, Yimisirach Girma as Aleme and Frehiwot Kelkilew as Queen Zewditu. (Screen shot)



(Courtesy photo)



(Courtesy photo)

The film’s director, Moges Tafesse, will be present for a Q & A session on December 15th during the New York screening that will be held at Columbia University’s Teachers College, as well as at the D.C. event at Landmark Theatres on December 12th.

—

If You Go

‘Enchained’ NY African Diaspora International Film Festival.

Teachers College, Columbia University

Wed Dec 11, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Sun Dec 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm

525 W 120th St, New York, NY 10027

Click here for more info and to buy tickets

Washington D.C.

‘Enchained’ at Landmark Theatres / E Street Cinema

Thu Dec 12, 2019 at 6:30 pm

555 11th Street NW,

Entrance on E Street between 10th & 11th Streets

NW, Washington D.C., 20004

Click here for more info and to buy tickets

