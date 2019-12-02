Bloomberg
By Samuel Gebre
Germany granted Ethiopia 352.5 million euros ($388 million) to support reforms that will promote private investment and sustainable economic development, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
The agreement was signed with Germany’s ministers for economic cooperation and labor and social affairs, who are in Ethiopia on a state visit. Ethiopia initiated economic reforms when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018, which are opening the Horn of Africa nation to more foreign capital.
—
Related:
Ethiopia to Keep Control of Its Banks as Other Sectors Open Up
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.