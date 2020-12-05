P2P Raises Funds to Assist Medical Staff at Gondar Hospital Treating Injured Soldiers

People to People Inc. (P2P), a U.S.-based network of Ethiopian Diaspora healthcare professionals, announced that its currently raising funds to assist the staff at the University of Gondar Hospital as they provide medical care for injured soldiers and civilians as a result of the recent armed conflict in Northern Ethiopia. (Photo: Front view of the Outpatient Center at Gondar University Hospital/courtesy of U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia)

Please join People To People, Inc (P2P), a registered non-profit organization based in the USA, in it’s urgent effort to raise funds to assist the medical staff at The University of Gondar Hospital in their heroic effort to provide medical care for injured soldiers and civilians as a result of the recent conflict between the TPLF and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces.

The University of Gondar is the only regional hospital in this vast area of Northwest Ethiopia. In peace times, in addition to being one of the main teaching hospitals for the country, it provides care for people that come from far away and also from the city of Gondar as well as surrounding villages. As a result, resources are extremely limited in normal circumstances however the conflict with its unfortunate resultant casualties has placed the hospital in dire circumstances where basic supplies and medicines are in short supply.

Despite the limited resources, the hospital has taken swift action and has set up Rapid Team, Nursing Team and Outreach Team to meet the unexpected additional demand the conflict has resulted in. The staff have also established a working relationship with Mekele University Hospital in Tigray to effectively and decisively address this unprecedented medical care need.

Unfortunately, the hospital desperately needs financial support to purchase medicines, surgical materials, and supplies such as gloves and masks to continue its services.

As stated above, People to People (P2P) is a registered non-profit organization based in the USA and hopes you will consider making a tax deductible contribution to help the The University of Gondar Hospital in its hour of need.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-northern-ethiopia-regional-hospital

