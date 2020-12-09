Diaspora Hosts Online Conference on ‘Mitigating Dual Health Care Challenges in Ethiopia: Pandemic & Armed Conflict’

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: December 9th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — This week the Ethiopian Diaspora High Level Advisory Council on COVID-19 and People to People (P2P) are hosting a timely online conference called “Mitigating Dual Health Care Challenges: Pandemic and Armed Conflict.”

According to the announcement the objective of the conference — which is scheduled to take place on December 12th — is “to marshal the technical, financial, and logistical resources of Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia at home and in the Diaspora, in support of healthcare facilities, academic institutions and professionals who are at the forefront during this national emergency.”

The event’s strategic co-hosts include the Ministry of Science and Higher Education (MoSHE), Ministry of Health (MoH), Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), and MoSHE advisory council, Alliance for Brain-Gain and Innovative Development (ABIDE), University of Gondar.

The program will open with introductory remarks by Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega, Health Mister Dr. Lia Tadesse, Minister of Science and Higher Education Professor Afework Kassu and Director-General of the Ethiopian Public Health Institute Dr. Ebba Abate.

The announcement notes that ‘perspectives from frontline health care institutions’ will be presented by Dr. Asrat Atsedewyn from Gondar, Dr. Fetien Abay from Mekelle and Dr. Ferew Tegegne from Bahirdar.

Additional sessions include ‘updates on COVID-19′ (Dr. Gebeyehu Teferi); the impact of ‘psychosocial trauma’ (Professor Yonas Geda); ‘best practice on the issue of expired medications and devices during time of crisis’ (Prof. Bisrat Hailemeskel); ‘current surgical resource needs for crisis response’ (Dr. Mensur Osman); ‘MoSHE Advisory Council experience’ (Dr. Damtew Teferra); and ‘COVID19 Advisory Council experience’ (Dr. Kebede Begna).

The event — which will be moderated by P2P board members Dr. Enawgaw Mehari, Dr. Anteneh Habte, Dr. Hanna Demeke and Dr. Kassa Darge — will conclude with closing remarks on the “role of professionals in the diaspora mobilizing resources in time of crisis” by Prof. Wondwossen Gebreyes.

—

If You Attend:

Mitigating Dual Health Care Challenges: Pandemic and Armed Conflict

December 12, 2020

8AM – 11AM EST (4:00- 7:00 pm Ethiopian time)

Registration à https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Sg-3D8kGTg-SP0siHeD0Cw

