President Sahle-Work Zewde has been named among 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020 by Forbes magazine. (Getty Images)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: December 10th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — Forbes Magazine has named Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde among 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020.

According to the magazine “the women on the 17th annual power list hail from 30 countries and were born across four generations. There are 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them. But where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020.”

This year’s list of distinguished women from around the world include U.S. Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, as well as U.S. Fair Fight founder and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

Regarding President Sahle-Work the publication noted:

In October 2018, Sahle-Work Zewde became Ethiopia’s first woman president and the only serving female head of state in Africa. A seasoned diplomat and veteran of the United Nations, Zewde was appointed with a unanimous vote by parliament. In her first address to parliament, Zewde promised to be a voice for women and stressed the importance of unity. The appointment joins a series of unprecedented shifts as part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reforms focused on easing government control. Traditionally a ceremonial role, Zewde’s appointment is a tremendously symbolic move for the conservative country, opening the door for gender parity.

