Nevada Assemblyman Alexander Assefa Resigns

According to the resignation letter sent by Alexander Assefa, he is resigning over a question about his residency. In the letter, Assefa says that when he ran to represent District 42, he believed it was his place of residence. He goes on to say that after he reviewed the requirements detailed in NRS 281.050, he now knows he was mistaken. (Photo: Courtesy ALEX ASSEFA)

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Alex Assefa, who was the first Ethiopian-American elected to public office in the United States and represented District 42 in Las Vegas, has resigned.

Gov. Sisolak’s office sent the following statement to local media on Tuesday morning:

The Governor’s Office is in receipt of Assemblyman Assefa’s resignation letter. The Governor’s Office will process and submit a declaration of vacancy to the Clark County Commission which will appoint a successor to Assembly District 42, per statute.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that they recently completed an investigation into the assemblyman and the case is now ready for prosecution.

According to the department, Assefa faces several charges including; residency requirement for a candidate (1 count), unlawful for a candidate to make a false statement (2 counts), perjury (6 counts), burglary (2 counts), offer a false instrument for filing or record (8 counts), theft (4 counts) and false statement to procure a marriage license (1 count).

Asefa, who is a Democrat, assumed the office on Nov. 7, 2018. He won re-election in November 2020. His term was set to end on Nov. 9 2022.

Assefa was born in Ethiopia and immigrated to the United States in 2000.

According to the resignation letter sent by Assefa, he is resigning over a question about his residency.

In the letter, Assefa says that when he ran to represent District 42, he believed it was his place of residence. He goes on to say that after he reviewed the requirements detailed in NRS 281.050, he now knows he was mistaken.

Las Vegas Assemblyman Alexander Assefa resigns from state legislature



Las Vegas Assemblyman Alexander Assefa resigns from state legislature (Courtesy: Nevada Legislature)

The Associated Press

January 12th 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada lawmaker resigned amid an investigation involving the use of campaign contributions that prompted law enforcement to raid his home in May.

Las Vegas Assemblyman Alex Assefa tendered his resignation to Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday in a letter that did not mention the investigation but addressed questions about whether his primary residence was in the Spring Valley district he represents.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in October that police in May had raided a North Las Vegas home owned by Assefa’s wife, Zenash Mebratu, and a Spring Valley condominium he listed as his residence in campaign filings.

Nevada law requires legislators live in the districts they represent. In his resignation letter, which was first reported by the Review-Journal, Assefa maintains that he initially misunderstood the law but later determined his residency violated it after deeper review.

“With great regret, and because I believe that lawmakers are bound to uphold the law and act with honesty and integrity, I must admit my mistake and resign my office,” he wrote in the letter, noting that he ran because of his ties to Spring Valley’s large Ethiopian community.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment and charges have not been filed. Assefa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Assefa is the fourth Democratic state lawmaker to resign since 2017. Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigned in 2019 and pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges for using campaign contributions to open a Las Vegas nightclub and pay off credit card debt. The Legislature subsequently passed a bill to require more detailed reporting of campaign spending and prohibit candidates from using contributions to pay salaries to themselves.

“The Assembly Democratic Caucus thanks Assemblyman Assefa for his service, and we look forward to welcoming a new member to our caucus very soon. With so many crucial decisions about Nevada’s future at stake in this upcoming legislative session, we remain focused on the important tasks of protecting Nevada’s public health and economic well-being,” Assembly Democratic Caucus Executive Director Chelsey Wininger said in a statement.

