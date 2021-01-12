Assemblyman Alexander Assefa during the fifth day of the 32nd Special Session of the Legislature in Carson City, Nevada on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo: The Nevada Independent)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: January 12th, 2021

New York (TADIAS) — Below is the full text of Nevada Assemblyman Alexander Assefa’s resignation letter.

Alexander, who was the first Ethiopian-American elected to a statewide office in the U.S., resigned this week amid questions about his residency and finances.

Assemblyman Alexander Assefa’s Resignation Letter Full Text

The Honorable Steve Sisolak

Governor, State of Nevada

State Capitol Building

101 N. Carson Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Dear Governor Sisolak:

It is with deep regret that I tender this resignation as Assemblyman for District 42. Serving as the

representative for this District, which served as my home for many years, where my mother continues to reside, where my business is located, and which I considered my home, has truly been an honor.

I ran to represent this District out of a sincere belief that not only was it my place of residence, but that I was in a unique position to understand and address the needs of the constituents of the district, particularly the large Ethiopian community which resides there. Unfortunately, after careful review of the residency requirements detailed in NRS 281.050, I now know I was mistaken. With great regret, and because I believe that lawmakers are bound to uphold the law and act with honesty and integrity, I must admit my mistake and resign my office. I will, of course, make myself available to assist with the transition of this office to my successor.

I made myself abundantly available to the community and did my absolute best to help. On a daily basis, members of this community reached out to me or came to see me in person on issues ranging from domestic violence, mental health, homelessness and jobs. I created a venue where people could seek help and information. I helped immigrant parents who cried in my office challenged by children with substance abuse issues or family disputes due to cultural differences. If I couldn’t offer immediate help, I steered them in the right direction.

For the past nine months during the COVID pandemic I have worked to provide my constituents with resources to help them through this difficult time — organizing food banks and assisting with applications for unemployment assistance and funding through the CARES act. My resignation will in no way affect my commitment to this community and, in fact, will allow me to devote more time to helping my neighbors survive the challenges presented by the pandemic. I will therefore be donating all money which remains in my campaign fund to non-profit organizations that serve the community.

Please convey my regret to my colleagues in the Assembly. I wish them, and you, all the best in the upcoming legislative session.

Sincerely,

Alexander Assefa