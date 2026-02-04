Kitti Taye Advances to ‘Hollywood Week’ on American Idol

Kitti Taye of Arizona brings her voice to “American Idol” Season 24. (Photo: American Idol)

February 2026

TADIAS — From the Valley of the Sun to the national spotlight, Arizona’s Kitti Taye is turning heads on American Idol this season.

A native of Laveen, Arizona, Kitti brings a lifelong passion for music to the stage of American Idol Season 24. Singing from a young age and encouraged by friends who recognized her talent, she joined choir and later began posting cover videos online — a path that ultimately led her to audition for one of the most-watched singing competitions on television.

Her American Idol debut aired on Monday, February 2, introducing viewers to her voice and story. Performing with her college a cappella group, Kitti delivered a spirited rendition of “Masterpiece (Mona Lisa)” by Jazmine Sullivan that earned praise from the judges and advanced her to Hollywood Week — a major milestone in the competition.

What stands out about Kitti’s journey is not only the strength of her voice, but how her early musical roots in Arizona helped shape her as an artist. Growing up singing with family and friends, she credits those experiences — along with a supportive local community — for giving her the confidence to pursue her dreams.

For Arizonans and music lovers alike, Kitti’s story reflects homegrown talent finding its way onto a national stage — a reminder of how far passion and persistence can carry an artist.

