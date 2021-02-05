Video: President Biden’s Message to African Union Summit Participants

As African Union (AU) leaders hold a two-day online summit this weekend amid the global Coronavirus pandemic and other local humanitarian issues, U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday sent the following uplifting video message to the Summit participants. “The United States stands ready to be your partner, in solidarity, support, and mutual respect," President Biden said. "We believe in the nations of Africa." (White House photo)

President Joe Biden’s virtual remarks on the occasion of the 34th African Union Summit!

His message emphasized our eagerness to “rebuild partnerships around the world and re-engage with international institutions like the African Union,” in order to better support the people of Africa on everything from battling the COVID-19 pandemic to working with the AU to address conflicts that are costing lives across the Continent.

“The United States stands ready to be your partner, in solidarity, support, and mutual respect. We believe in the nations of Africa. In the continent-wide spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. And though the challenges are great, there is no doubt that our nations, our people, and the African Union are up to this task.” – President Biden’s uplifting message to the African Union.

U.s. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks to employees at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on January 27, 2021. [State Department Photo/ Public Domain]

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Ethiopia bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken expressed our grave concern about the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region and urged immediate, full, and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life. The Secretary also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ethiopia’s reform agenda and our support for upcoming national elections, regional peace and security, democracy and human rights, justice and accountability, and economic prosperity for all Ethiopians.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed the call on Twitter:

Thank you @SecBlinken for commitment to support #Ethiopia’s deep reforms that we will pursue undetterred. Our aspirations to democratize and build a multidimensional prosperous & peaceful country for all will be enhanced through strengthened Ethiopia-US relations.

— Abiy Ahmed Ali

Blinken tweeted:

I spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli to express concern about the crisis in Tigray and urge safe and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life. Despite current challenges, the U.S. stands ready to support reforms and peaceful elections.

— Secretary Antony Blinken

